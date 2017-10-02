FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No evidence Las Vegas shooter tied to militant group - U.S. officials
October 2, 2017 / 3:50 PM / in 15 days

No evidence Las Vegas shooter tied to militant group - U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials said on Monday that there was no evidence that the shooter who killed at least 50 people in Las Vegas was tied to any international militant group, though one official said security agencies were examining an Islamic State claim of responsibility.

Islamic State issued a statement through its Amaq news agency claiming responsibility for the shooting, saying that the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago.

One U.S. official said there was reason to believe that the shooter, whom police identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, had a history of psychological problems.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe

