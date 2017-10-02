World reacts with shock to massacre at Las Vegas music festival

(Reuters) - Reaction to the massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival poured in from around the world on Monday after at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
“Our Nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night’s horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada. As we grieve, we pray that God may provide comfort and relief to all those suffering.”
“Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.”
“To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love. The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery.”
“Keeping #LasVegas in our thoughts this morning after the horrific news.”
HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE AND DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ON TWITTER
“Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”
“Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America.”
“This crime which killed tens of peaceful citizens is shocking in its cruelty.”
“I was shocked by the news from Las Vegas. Our sympathy and condolences go to the relatives and families of the victims.”
“Deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas, Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy.”
“To the many families whose lives have been changed forever by this heinous act, we offer you our prayers and our promise that we will do everything in our power to get justice for your loved ones.”
“A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice.”
“Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US.”
“We are shocked and horrified by the violence that took place in Las Vegas. The Secretary-General is sending a letter of condolence to the U.S. Government today to express our sorrow at the lives that were lost.”
“The UK’s thoughts are with the victims and the emergency services responding to the appalling attack in Las Vegas.”
DEMOCRATIC SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN OF MASSACHUSETTS ON TWITTER
“Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough. Not when more moms & dads will bury kids this week, & more sons & daughters will grow up without parents. Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times. We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW.”
“To all those political opportunists who are seizing on the tragedy in Las Vegas to call for more gun regs ... you can’t regulate evil.”
DEMOCRATIC U.S. REPRESENTATIVE SETH MOULTON OF MASSACHUSETTS ON TWITTER
“As after #Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction.”
FORMER DEMOCRATIC U.S REPRESENTATIVE GABRIELLE GIFFORDS OF ARIZONA, SHOT BY AN ASSAILANT IN 2011, ON TWITTER:
“Heartbroken by the scene our nation is waking up to this morning. No person should endure the horror Las Vegas experienced last night.”
REPUBLICAN HOUSE MAJORITY WHIP STEVE SCALISE, SHOT AT A CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL GAME IN WASHINGTON IN JUNE, IN STATEMENT
“In this tragic moment, I encourage people across America to stand together in solidarity, and to support the Las Vegas community and all of those affected, especially by giving blood and encouraging others to do the same. In the face of unspeakable evil, our whole nation must respond with countless acts of kindness, warmth and generosity.”
U.S. POP STAR ARIANA GRANDE, WHOSE MAY 22 SHOW IN MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, WAS SCENE OF SUICIDE BOMBING, TWEETED
“My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”
BRITAIN‘S QUEEN ELIZABETH IN STATEMENT
“Prince Philip and I were saddened to learn of the terrible attack in Las Vegas. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and those who have been injured.”
Reporting by Chris Kenning, additional reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrew Hay