White House says premature to discuss gun control after Las Vegas shooting
October 2, 2017 / 6:51 PM / 15 days ago

White House says premature to discuss gun control after Las Vegas shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was premature to discuss policies on gun control less than a day after a gunman killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 at a Las Vegas country music festival.

“Today is a day for consoling the survivors and mourning those we lost,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at a news briefing. “It would be premature for us to discuss policy when we don’t fully know all the facts or what took place last night.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

