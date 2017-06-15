FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
LIVESTOCK-Hogs ease in technical selloff, cattle prices mixed
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 15, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 2 months ago

LIVESTOCK-Hogs ease in technical selloff, cattle prices mixed

3 Min Read

    By Michael Hirtzer
    CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. lean hog futures        
were mostly about 2 percent lower on Thursday, easing on
technical selling and investment fund liquidation, traders and
analysts said.
    Hog futures fell sharply to their session lows at 10:10 a.m.
CDT (1610 GMT) in what two traders called a "flash crash,"
before prices recouped a portion of their losses.
    "We saw the market dip $2 (per cwt) in a matter of seconds,"
said Top Third Ag Marketing broker Craig VanDyke, adding that
the move likely was tied to automated selling.
    Chicago Mercantile Exchange July hogs        fell 0.525
cents to 82.050 cents per pound, settling above the contract's
session low of 80.725 cents. August hogs        dropped 1.475
cents to 78.925 cents.
    U.S. Department of Agriculture data showing a downturn in
U.S. weekly pork export sales were seen as bearish but prices
for cash hogs and wholesale pork have been trending higher,
buoying futures.                   
    USDA after the close of trading said hogs in the top cash
markets of Iowa and southern Minnesota were up $1.03 to $81.58
per cwt.          
    CME live cattle         and feeder cattle futures        
each fell to the lowest levels in weeks before rebounding.
Cattle breached support of several moving averages amid lower
prices for cash cattle and declines in beef. 
    "It's hard to be long when you are waking up to negative
news every day," said Kevin Bost, president of Procurement
Strategies Inc. "I think you have about five or six weeks of
falling beef prices and falling cattle prices."
    Small numbers of cash cattle fetched $130 to $134 per cwt in
the U.S. Plains this week, down as much as $7 from a week ago,
feedlot sources said.
    Cattle and beef often ease in the hottest months of the
summer, when consumers cook fewer pricey beef cuts such as
roasts, choosing cheaper options such as burgers.
    However, the losses in futures may have been too great,
prompting bargain buying.
    Most-active CME August live cattle        eased 0.375 cent
to 117.500 cents per pound while front-month June cattle       
eased 2.000 cents to 122.500 cents. 
    CME August feeder cattle        climbed 0.950 cent to
147.075 cents per pound, recovering after earlier sliding to the
lowest levels since May 11.

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David
Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.