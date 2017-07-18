FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures buckle under technical pressure
July 18, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 17 days ago

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures buckle under technical pressure

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle ends down sharply
    * Lean hog market finishes weaker

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures closed lower on Tuesday, hit by
profit-taking and technical selling, said traders and analysts.
    They said some funds sold August futures and simultaneously
bought the October contract.
    Positioning in advance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture
monthly Cattle-On-Feed report on Friday exerted more market
pressure.                 
    August         ended 1.875 cents per pound lower at 115.075
cents and below the 20-day moving average of 115.769 cents.
October         closed 1.750 cents lower at 116.875 cents.
    Investors are anxiously awaiting this week's sale of
market-ready, or cash, cattle that a week ago brought mostly
$118 to $121.50 per cwt.
    Packers may need cattle for near-term delivery and supplies
appear to be current, or coming to market on schedule and not
backing in feedlots, said CHS Hedging broker Tim Hofer.
    Processors might balk at paying more than they have to for
cattle given their declining but still profitable margins -
partly because of seasonally eroding wholesale beef values.
                 
    Wednesday morning's Fed Cattle Exchange sale of roughly
2,900 animals could set the tone for this week's cash prices.
Animals there last week brought $117.25 to $118.75 per cwt.
    CME feeder cattle contracts sank more than 2 percent on
profit-taking, sell stops and live cattle futures' selloff.
    August feeders         ended 2.825 cents per pound lower, or
down 2.02 percent, at 151.600 cents.

    FRONT HOG MONTHS END WEAKER
    Softer cash and wholesale pork prices weakened nearby CME
lean hog futures, said traders.
    They said investors sold August futures and at the same time
bought 2018 contracts with the view that new plants coming on
line next year will accommodate increased supplies. 
    August         closed down 0.275 cent per pound to 80.500
cents, and October         down 0.175 cent to 67.875 cents.
    Ample near-term supplies weighed on cash prices, and
wholesale pork values tend to peak this time of year as meat
consumption wanes during sultry summer weather, analysts and
traders said.
                 

 (Editing by Diane Craft)

