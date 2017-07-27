FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
LIVESTOCK-Bargain buying strengthens CME live cattle futures
July 27, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 13 days ago

LIVESTOCK-Bargain buying strengthens CME live cattle futures

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle closes sharply higher
    * Nearby hog futures up, others down

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle closed steady to higher on Thursday, with support
from bargain buying and futures' discounts to initial cash
prices, said traders.
    Investors bought deferred months and simultaneously sold
August futures after digesting last Friday's bearish U.S.
Department of Agriculture cattle reports.             
    August         ended unchanged at 114.300 cents per pound.
October         closed up 0.200 cent to 113.575 cents, and
December         was 0.425 cent higher at 114.400 cents. 
    On Wednesday, packers bought a small number of
slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle in Nebraska at $117 per cwt,
down as much as $3 per cwt from last week.
    Other cattle bids in Nebraska, and elsewhere in the U.S.
Plains, range from $117 to $118 per cwt against $120 asking
prices.
    Despite their favorable margins, processors are hesitant to
raise bids given seasonally slack wholesale beef demand and the
outlook for increased supplies.                  
    "We need the beef cutout, or wholesale price, to go lower to
encourage retailers to feature beef," said CattleHedging.com
president Larry Hicks.
    Beef cutout values are expected to mount a comeback when
grocers buy product for the U.S. Labor Day holiday and U.S.
government and state institutions purchase product for school
lunch programs, said analysts and traders.
    They said solid U.S. beef export demand remains a bright
spot for the industry.
    On Thursday, USDA's export sales report for the week ended
July 20 showed U.S. beef sales at 13,900 tonnes, mostly to South
Korea, compared to 12,400 tonnes in the previous week.
    Technical buying and live cattle futures advances boosted
CME feeder cattle contracts.
    August feeders         ended 1.350 cents per pound higher at
 147.825 cents.

    UNEVEN HOG MARKET SETTLEMENT
    CME lean hog August and October futures benefited from their
discounts to the exchange's hog index for July 25 at 89.84
cents, said traders.
    They said some market participants bought nearby futures and
at the same time sold deferred months, thereby pressuring those
contracts. 
    August         closed 0.250 cent per pound higher at 82.250
cents, and October         up 0.025 cent to 67.675 cents.
December ended down 0.125 cent to 61.800 cents, and February
        0.250 cent lower at 66.475 cents.
    Uneasiness that cash and wholesale pork values, led mainly
by record-high pork belly prices, may have peaked seasonally
capped front-month market gains.                    
    

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chris Reese)

