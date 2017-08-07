FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVESTOCK-Supply glut slams CME live cattle futures
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
August 7, 2017 / 7:29 PM / 5 days ago

LIVESTOCK-Supply glut slams CME live cattle futures

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle falls hard
    * Hog market closes higher

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures landed in deeply bearish territory on Monday, hit
by plentiful supplies and seasonally tepid wholesale beef
demand, said traders.
    Fund liquidation accelerated market losses, they said.
    August         ended 2.700 cents per pound lower at 112.750
cents per pound, and October         closed down 2.975 cents to
111.125 cents.
    Both contracts finished below their respective 10-day moving
averages of 113.743 and 113.170 cents.
    More cattle are for sale than last week and packers are
thought to have purchased enough cattle in advance for later
delivery, said KIS Futures vice president Lane Broadbent
regarding Monday's market selloff.
    "If we have good beef demand, that will go a long way to
helping us through this process. But if demand remains stubborn
or lower, it's not going to be much of a fun ride," he said.
    Last week wholesale beef values, or cutout, inched up from
recent lows, giving the impression it had bottomed out
seasonally, a trader said.           
    But, increased cattle supplies, and competition from
abundant pork and chicken, present challenges for beef heading
into the early-September U.S. Labor Day holiday, he said.
    Investors wait to see how Monday's bearish technical and
fundamental market factors impact slaughter-ready, or cash,
cattle prices later this week. Last week packers in the U.S.
Plains paid $116 to $119 per cwt for cattle.
    Roughly 1,600 animals are listed for sale at Wednesday's Fed
Cattle Exchange. Livestock there last week brought $116.000 cwt.
    Technical selling, higher corn prices and CME live cattle
futures fallout sent the exchange's feeder cattle market down
sharply.
    August feeders         ended 3.700 cents per pound lower at 
146.250 cents.
          
    HIGHER HOG FUTURES CLOSE
    Fund buying and Monday's steep wholesale pork price climb
lifted CME lean hogs, said traders.
    Investors simultaneously bought lean hog contracts and sold
live cattle futures.
    And CME lean hogs were bullishly underpriced to the
exchange's hog index for Aug. 3 at 86.69 cents, the traders
said.
    August        , which expires on Aug. 14, closed up 0.175
cents per pound to 83.400 cents. Most actively traded October
        ended 1.350 cents higher at 68.125 cents, and above the
20-day moving average of 67.346 cents.
    Retailers bought pork in the event of a shortage after some
packing plants on Monday closed for a floater holiday. Packers
in August usually give employees time off in exchange for work
during winter holidays.                   

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; editing by Diane Craft)

