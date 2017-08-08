FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVESTOCK-Market uncertainty weighs on CME live cattle futures
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 8, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 5 days ago

LIVESTOCK-Market uncertainty weighs on CME live cattle futures

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle extends losses
    * Lean hogs close mostly firmer

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures were weakened on Tuesday by uncertainty over how
much packers will pay for cattle this week and whether the
seasonal lull in wholesale beef demand has ended, traders said. 
    Futures remained at a steep discount, or undervalued,
compared with this week's expected prices for market-ready or
cash cattle, which minimized market losses.  
    August         ended down 0.275 cent per pound at 112.475
cents, and October         closed 0.525 cent lower at 110.600
cents.
    Demand for beef remains low, the outlook for U.S. beef
exports to China is still a mystery and cattle supplies are
plentiful, Oak Investment Group President Joe Ocrant said,
citing the bearish market for live cattle futures.
                    
    "Right now I'm trading it (futures) gingerly," said Ocrant.
    Market bears believe tepid beef demand and increased cattle
numbers ahead might discourage packers from bidding up for
supplies this week.
    Bullish traders said easing but still-profitable packer
margins and currently tight cattle supplies in parts of the U.S.
Plains might mitigate potential cash cattle price losses.
    A week ago packers paid $116 to $119 per cwt for
slaughter-ready cattle.    
    Investors await Wednesday's Fed Cattle Exchange sale for
cash price direction. A week ago, animals moved at $116 per cwt.
    Sell stops and softer live cattle futures pressured CME
feeder cattle        for a third straight session.
    August feeders         ended down 0.225 cent per pound at 
146.025 cents.
          
    HOGS END MOSTLY FIRMER
    CME lean hog futures for the most part were supported by 
their discounts to the exchange's hog index for Aug. 4 at 86.10
cents, traders said. 
    They said profit-taking, along with Tuesday morning's weaker
cash and wholesale pork prices, capped market advances.   
    August        , which expires on Aug. 14, closed up 0.125
cent per pound to 83.525 cents. Most actively traded October
        ended 0.375 cent lower at 67.750 cents, and December
        finished up 0.050 cent to 62.550 cents.
    Cash prices suffered as supplies grow seasonally, a trader
said. 
    The pork cutout value fell, led by pork belly prices that
dropped below $200 per cwt for the first time since late June -
likely confirming the market has passed the summer top, he said.
                 
    Retailers balked at paying more for pork after packing
plants that were closed on Monday for a floater holiday resumed
normal operations on Tuesday.
    Packers typically give employees time off in August in
exchange for work during winter holidays. 

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Dan Grebler)

