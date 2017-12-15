FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LIVESTOCK-Cash prices fuel higher CME live cattle futures
Sections
Featured
Facebook defends itself against critics of social media
Technology
Facebook defends itself against critics of social media
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Brexit
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Smith double-century leaves England bereft of answers
The Ashes
Smith double-century leaves England bereft of answers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 15, 2017 / 9:57 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

LIVESTOCK-Cash prices fuel higher CME live cattle futures

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures        on Friday closed up 2.3 percent, their
biggest one-day gain in over a month, after packers paid more
for livestock than expected, said traders.
    Buy stops, short-covering and fund buying accelerated
futures advances, they said.
    December         live cattle finished 2.625 cents per pound
higher at 118.900 cents, and above the 20-day moving average of
117.540 cents. February         ended 1.875 cents higher at
121.025 cents, and above the 100-day moving average of 119.355
cents.
    On Friday, packers in the U.S. Plains paid $118 to $120 per
cwt for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle that a week earlier
brought $115 to $118.
    Some processors needed cattle heading into their final week
of slaughters for the year prior to the Christmas and New Year's
holidays, said analysts and traders.
    There were fewer cattle for sale than last week, a trader
said. And some ranchers were current, or sent animals to market
earlier than they had planned, based on lighter cattle weights,
he said.
    Investors look ahead to next week's cash and futures trade,
with packers buying cattle for the Christmas holiday-shortened
workweek while beef demand continues to struggle seasonally.
          
    Participants will adjust positions before exiting the market
for holiday vacations, which could stir market volatility. 
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle-On-Feed
report is scheduled for release on Dec. 22 at 11:00 a.m. CST.
    Buy stops, short-covering and live cattle futures advances
also lifted CME feeder cattle        to its biggest daily
increase in over a month, up 1.2 percent.
    January         feeder cattle closed 1.500 cents per pound
higher at 147.750 cents.

    HOG FUTURES FINISH HIGHER
    CME lean hogs settled higher, led by slight cash hog and
wholesale pork price increases, said traders.
    Modest fund buying and support from CME's cattle markets
helped lift the exchange's lean hog contracts, they said.
    February         closed 0.900 cent higher at 68.525 cents.
April         ended up 0.550 cent at 72.800 cents.
    Both trading months landed above their respective 10-day
moving average of 68.495 and 72.785 cents.
    Some processors bumped up cash hogs bids to maintain a
consistent flow of supplies for next week's production, a trader
said.         
    Grocers are buying pork sparingly until they determine how
much of it sold over the Christmas holiday, he said.         

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.