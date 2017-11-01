FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures rise again on cash hopes, hogs widely mixed
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 1, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures rise again on cash hopes, hogs widely mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Michael Hirtzer
    CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures        
bounded to life-of-contract highs for the third straight session
on Wednesday, rising on expectations that beef packers will
continue paying higher prices in Plains cash markets, traders
said.
    About 1,500 cattle sold at the weekly Fed Cattle Exchange
online auction at $120 per cwt, which was up from feedlot sales
last week ranging from $116 to $119. That bolstered hopes that
strong packer demand will provide support to the futures market.
    December live cattle futures        settled up 0.975 cent at
126.600 cents per pound on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The
three-day percentage gain of 4.8 percent was the biggest such
streak since May.
    CME January feeder cattle futures        climbed to a
contract high of 161.250 cents, before settling at 160.650 cents
per pound, up 1.075 cents.
    Some investors were buying cattle futures and selling hogs.
While cattle fetched higher prices at the online auction, cash
hog prices fell for the second straight day at the key Iowa and
southern Minnesota market, according to U.S. Department of
Agriculture data.         
    "Both markets have a cash bias to them," said Global
Commodities Analytics President Mike Zuzolo.
    "The biggest thing driving the hogs is the cash market looks
a bit toppy," he added. "We've resumed the mindset that futures
want to buy into the (live) cattle market and sell the hogs."
    CME December lean hog futures        settled down 1.400
cents, or more than 2 percent, at 66.600 cents per pound, easing
one day after rising by more than 4 percent.
    February lean hog futures        also declined but all other
deferred contracts were up about 1 percent, led by a 1.250-cent
gain to 82.850 cents in June hog futures       .
    The U.S. hog herd is nearly record-large but some producers
were scaling back farrowings, which could result in slightly
tighter supplies next year.

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.