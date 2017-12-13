FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures give back some Tuesday gains
December 13, 2017 / 9:59 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures give back some Tuesday gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures closed lower on Wednesday after softer wholesale
beef demand and this week's  expectations for steady-to-lower
cash prices erased some of Tuesday's rally, said traders.
    Technical selling further weighed on CME's live cattle
market, they said.
    December         live cattle finished down 0.500 cent per
pound to 115.650 cents. February         ended 0.775 cent lower
at 118.375, and below its 100-day moving average of 119.335
cents.
    A scant number of animals at Wednesday's Fed Cattle Exchange
brought $116 per cwt. No sales were reported there last week.
    Slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle bids in the southern U.S.
Plains stood at $114 per cwt. There was no response from
feedlots that a week ago sold cattle in the U.S. Plains from
$115 to $118.
    The afternoon's choice wholesale beef price was $1.58 per
cwt lower at $202.48 from Tuesday. Select cuts dropped 90 cents
to $185.02, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said. 
    Despite fewer cattle for sale than last week, packers are
not expected to pay more for them while looking to shutter
plants during the Christmas and New Year's holidays, said
analysts and traders.
    Grocers have plenty of beef, pork and chicken at their
disposal and are not expected to aggressively restock meat cases
until a few weeks into the new year, they said.
    Live cattle future's pullback, and this week's steady to $5
per cwt lower cash feeder cattle prices, dragged down CME feeder
cattle contracts.
    January         feeder cattle closed 1.450 cents per pound
lower at 145.650 cents.

    HOG FUTURES RISE 
    Short-covering and technical buying pulled up CME lean hog
futures in the face of slumping cash and wholesale pork prices,
said traders.
    December         hogs, which will expire on Thursday,
finished up 0.200 cent per pound at 63.950 cents. Most
actively-traded February         closed 0.275 cent higher at
66.800.
    Wednesday afternoon's cash hog price in Iowa/Minnesota
averaged $57.75 per cwt, 93 cents lower than on Tuesday, the
USDA said. 
    USDA data showed the average wholesale pork price tumbled
$4.61 per cwt to $76.51 from Tuesday, pressured by $13.81 lower
pork bellies.
    Belly prices suffered after three weeks of record-high pork
production, and pork belly prices reached a point where "freezer
demand has shut down," said independent market analyst Bob
Brown.
    Week-over-week hog weight slippage suggests farmers are
actively sending pigs to market before plants close over the
upcoming holidays, said analysts and traders.              

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
