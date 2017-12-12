FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures halts eight-session skid
December 12, 2017 / 9:37 PM / a day ago

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures halts eight-session skid

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle        futures ended higher on Tuesday for the first
session in the past nine, aided by short-covering and
fund-buying, traders said.
    "I think that the major reason for the rally is the extreme
oversold condition of the cattle futures," said Joe Ocrant,
president of Oak Investment Group.
    Investors said caution about this week's prices for
slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle pulled futures off the
morning's highs.
    December         live cattle finished down 0.975 cent per
pound at 116.150 cents. February         ended 1.425 cents
higher at 119.150 cents.
    A few cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas surfaced at $114
per cwt on Tuesday, down from last week's trade in the U.S.
Plains of $115 to $118.
    The Fed Cattle Exchange sale of roughly 700 animals on
Wednesday might offer an indication of the week's cash cattle
prices overall.
    For the most part, processors will need fewer animals before
plants shut down during the Christmas and New Year holidays,
traders and analysts said.
    Generally dry conditions in the Plains created less stress
on cattle in feedlots, which allows them to put on weight
quicker while pumping more meat into the retail pipeline, they
said.
    Market bulls hope Tuesday's futures rally, improved packer
margins and less cattle for sale than last week underpin cash
prices in parts of the Plains. 
    CME feeder cattle contracts drew support from buy stops,
short-covering and live cattle futures gains.
    January         feeder cattle closed up 1.650 cents per
pound at 147.100 cents.

    HOG FUTURES MOSTLY WEAKER 
    Lower cash prices and softer wholesale pork demand pressured
CME lean hog contracts, except thinly-traded December that is
set to expire on Thursday, said traders.
    Sell stops and technical selling contributed to future's
weakness, they said.
    December         hogs finished up 0.150 cent per pound at
63.750 cents. Most actively-traded February         closed down
0.500 cent to 66.525 cents, and below the 100-day moving average
of 66.886 cents. April         ended 0.650 cent lower at 71.175
cents.
    Farmers are moving hogs to market earlier than they had
planned as cash prices trend lower heading into back-to-back
holiday plant closures, a trader said.
    Wholesale pork belly prices fell sharply on Monday and
Tuesday, a sign that end-users balked at storing bellies in
freezers for later use following the run up in prices in recent
weeks, he said.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters, editing by G Crosse)

