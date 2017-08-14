FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle retreat on softer cash price outlook
August 14, 2017 / 8:04 PM / 2 months ago

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle retreat on softer cash price outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle finish higher
    * Hog market ends mostly firmer

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures fell on Monday on expectations for lower prices
for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle this week amid ample
supplies, traders said.
    The decline triggered pre-determined sell orders, and funds
sold the October contract after it slipped beneath its 200-day
moving average of 107.183 cents.
    August         ended 0.675 cent per pound lower at 109.050
cents, and October         closed 0.800 cent lower at 106.600
cents.
    A week ago, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains brought $114 to
$116 per cwt, compared to $116 to $119 a week earlier.
    Processors avoided bidding up for cattle as ranchers and
feedlots rushed them to market earlier than planned, prompted by
two bearish U.S. government cattle reports late last month.
              
    For the week ending Aug. 12 the U.S. Department of
Agriculture estimated the cattle slaughter at 641,000 head, 10.7
percent more than a year ago which produced 8.5 percent more
beef.
    "I think we're in the process of working through these big
supplies through the rest of the year in an orderly fashion,"
said Cassandra Fish, author of industry blog The Beef.
    Market participants are tracking wholesale beef demand for
clues that grocers are buying meat for U.S. Labor Day holiday
grilling advertisements.           
    CME feeder cattle        finished higher for a second
straight session. Futures were bullishly undervalued, or at a
discount, to the exchange's feeder cattle index for Aug. 11 at
145.90 cents.
    Market bulls believe the rush of cattle to market now,
including heifers and calves, will result in fewer cattle later.
    August feeders         closed 0.525 cent per pound higher at
142.300 cents.
    
    HOGS CLOSE FIRMER
    CME lean hog futures settled moderately higher, mainly
because of their discounts to the exchange's hog index for Aug.
10 at 85.25 cents, traders said.
    Uneasiness about cash and wholesale pork prices as supplies
continue to grow seasonally capped market advances.
    August        , which expired at noon CDT (1700 GMT),
settled down 0.200 cent per pound to 84.450 cents. October
        ended 0.550 cent to 69.175 cents, and December        
finished up 0.250 cent to 63.500 cents.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

