LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures extend slide on long liquidation
December 8, 2017 / 11:40 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Julie Ingwersen
    CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
February live cattle futures        fell on Friday for a seventh
straight session on technical selling including fund long
liquidation and uncertainty about near-term beef demand, traders
said.
    "We have a lot of protein around right now. We have a few
holidays later this month to move some of it, but in the short
term we do have perhaps an oversupply," said Rich Nelson, chief
strategist with consultancy Allendale Inc.
    Funds have been liquidating long positions in cattle futures
for much of this week, traders said. After the close, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission said managed funds trimmed
their net long positions in live cattle and feeder cattle in the
week to Dec. 5.             
    Managed funds expanded their net long in lean hog futures.
    Live cattle futures fell despite an uptick in choice-grade
wholesale beef prices, which rose $0.51 to $205.59 per cwt.
          
    Most-active CME February live cattle futures        settled
down 0.375 cent at 118.300 cents per pound.
    January        feeder cattle ended down 1.100 cent per pound
at 145.225 cents but held above Thursday's three-month low of
144.900 cents.
    Lean hog futures         firmed on technical buying after a
three-session slide, although cash hog prices continued to slide
as packing plants slowed hog purchases ahead of the end-year 
holidays.         
    Benchmark CME February lean hog futures        closed up
0.375 cent at 68.850 cents per pound after dipping to 67.850
cents, the contract's lowest since Nov. 22.

 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Richard Chang)

