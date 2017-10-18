FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVESTOCK-Strong cash prices lift CME hog futures
October 18, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 3 days ago

LIVESTOCK-Strong cash prices lift CME hog futures

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Live cattle pares early losses
    * Feeder cattle ends mostly weaker

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean
hogs on Wednesday shrugged off some of Tuesday's declines,
helped by short-covering and rising prices for slaughter-ready,
or cash, hogs, said traders.
    December futures led advances after investors bought that
contract and simultaneously sold deferred months in a trading
strategy known as bull spreads.
    Fund buying developed after some contracts topped technical
resistance levels.
    December         hogs finished 1.575 cents per pound higher
at 63.750 cents. February         closed 0.850 cent higher at
68.000 cents, and above the 10-day moving average of 67.388
cents.
    "The cash hog market was lower for 63 straight days. And
then like flipping a light switch, we've been higher for almost
three consecutive weeks," said Archer Financial Services broker
Dennis Smith.
    Analysts attributed the run-up in cash prices to still good,
but slipping, packer margins as an incentive for packers to
process as many hogs as possible.           
    Also the addition of four new packing into the mix has
generated increased competition for hogs, they said.
    However, packers may soon think twice about "chasing" hogs
if their profits dip below $20 per head, and grocers begin
featuring more beef after the end of October National Pork
month, a trader said.                
    
   LIVE CATTLE TURN HIGHER
   CME live cattle finished higher on short-covering after some
beef packers in the U.S. Plains raised bids for supplies, said
traders.
   October futures lagged behind other nearby months as
investors await the bulk of this week's cash cattle sales.
    October         live cattle finished up 0.300 cent per pound
to 111.475 cents. Most actively-traded December         closed
0.675 cent higher at 116.650 cents.
    On Wednesday morning some Plains processors hiked cash bids
from $109 to $110 per cwt after a small number of cattle  at the
Fed Cattle Exchange brought $109. Remaining sellers are holding
out for $113.
    But some investors are skeptical whether Wednesday's futures
gains will hold given seasonally lackluster wholesale beef
demand and declining packer margins - the result of higher cash
prices in recent weeks.                  
    They also contend that market participants might exercise
caution prior to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly
Cattle-On-Feed report on Friday.             
    Sell stops pressured back-month CME feeder cattle futures,
but October was supported by mostly firmer live cattle
contracts.
   October         ended up 0.375 cent per pound to 152.525
cents. November         closed 0.350 cent lower at 152.075
cents, and January         finished down 0.275 cent at 150.125
cents.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
