NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Mega Millions lottery website crashed on Monday ahead of a record $1.6 billion drawing on Tuesday night.

A sign advertising tickets for the $1-billion Mega Millions lottery drawing is seen in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Visitors to the website saw an error after more users than normal visited the site, leading it to crash, said a spokeswoman for the Maryland Gaming Commission, which administers the website. She did not know how soon the site could be restored.