Florida 20-year-old claims $451 million Mega Millions jackpot
#Entertainment News
January 12, 2018 / 8:47 PM / in a day

Florida 20-year-old claims $451 million Mega Millions jackpot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) - A 20-year-old man from Florida’s Gulf Coast claimed a $451 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot and opted to receive a one-time payment of nearly $282 million, Florida lottery officials said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Lottery balls wait to be dropped prior to the lottery drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot in Atlanta, Georgia December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Shane Missler, of Port Richey, had a ticket with the five winning numbers and a “Mega Ball” number drawn on Jan. 5. The larger jackpot figure, the fourth largest in the game’s history, would be the estimated value had Missler chosen to take payments over time.

He was the only winner in the nationwide contest and said he had “a feeling” on the night of the drawing that he would win, according to a press release from the Florida lottery.

“I‘m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” said Missler, according to the statement.

Missler purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey, using the “Quick Pick” option, meaning that numbers were randomly chosen. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, and 70 with a “Mega Ball” of 10.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
