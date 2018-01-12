FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida 20-year-old claims $451 mln Mega Millions jackpot
January 12, 2018 / 8:43 PM / in a day

Florida 20-year-old claims $451 mln Mega Millions jackpot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan 12 (Reuters) - A 20-year-old man from Florida’s Gulf Coast claimed a $451 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot and opted to receive a one-time payment of nearly $282 million, Florida lottery officials said on Friday.

Shane Missler, of Port Richey, had a ticket with the five winning numbers and a “Mega Ball” number drawn on Jan. 5. The larger jackpot figure would be the estimated value had Missler chosen to take payments over time for the nationwide lottery. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Editing by Leslie Adler)

