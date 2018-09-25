U.S. diplomat found dead in Madagascar - State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A suspect is in custody after an American diplomat was found dead at home while serving in Madagascar, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement the U.S. foreign service officer was found during the overnight hours of Friday. She gave no further details.

“Diplomatic Security is collaborating with local Malagasy authorities on a joint investigation and a suspect is currently in custody,” Nauert said, declining to identify the diplomat out of respect for the family and while an investigation is still underway.