FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 31, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Motorcade with McCain's body arrives at U.S. Capitol

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The motorcade carrying the late Senator John McCain’s casket arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning, with a solemn memorial ceremony for the Arizona lawmaker set to begin soon.

Friday’s events in the Capitol will feature remarks by fellow Republicans Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, honoring McCain’s 35-year career in Congress.

The public will file through the Capitol’s Rotunda past his coffin for six hours to pay their respects.

Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.