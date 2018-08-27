Trump, under pressure, orders flags flown at half-staff for McCain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, under political pressure for offering only a half-hearted tribute for the late Senator John McCain, said on Monday he respected his service to the nation and ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in his honour.

The White House flag is seen after being returned to half-staff in honor of Senator John McCain (R-AZ) after first being lowered on Sunday in his honor, then raised again just after midnight on Monday and then being returned to half-staff Monday afternoon at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honour, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” Trump said in a statement.