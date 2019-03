Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is shown shortly after extraditon in New York, U.S., January 19, 2017, in this booking photo released February 12, 2019. U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, convicted last month of smuggling tons of drugs to the United States, on Tuesday asked a U.S. judge for a new trial.

In a filing with the federal court in New York, Guzman’s lawyers said they believed that juror misconduct deprived their client of his constitutional right to a fair trial.