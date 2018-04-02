FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 9:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexican government says discussed migrants with U.S. homeland security secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s interior minister said on Monday that he spoke to the U.S. homeland security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, agreeing to work together to study how to best address the flow of migrants.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Mexico's Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete Prida react after delivering a joint message in Mexico City, Mexico March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“We agreed to analyse the best ways to attend to the flows of migrants in accordance with the laws of each country,” Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete wrote in a post on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out against Mexico on Sunday, writing on Twitter that the Latin American country was doing little to stop the flow of migrants into the United States.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; writing by Julia Love

