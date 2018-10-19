FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 19, 2018 / 5:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Mexico vows to meet challenge of migrant caravan heading to U.S.

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday that the country will face the challenge of responding to a migrant caravan that U.S. President Donald Trump has insisted must be halted before it reaches the U.S. border.

Videgaray was speaking during a joint press conference in Mexico City with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who thanked Mexico for its efforts to manage the caravan but also said he wants to group to be stopped.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; writing by Julia Love; editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.