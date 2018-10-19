Mexico vows to meet challenge of migrant caravan heading to US

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday that the country will face the challenge of responding to a migrant caravan that U.S. President Donald Trump has insisted must be halted before it reaches the U.S. border.

Videgaray was speaking during a joint press conference in Mexico City with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who thanked Mexico for its efforts to manage the caravan but also said he wants to group to be stopped.