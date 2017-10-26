FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico loses WTO ruling in US tuna dispute
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2017 / 2:28 PM / in a day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico lost a ruling on Thursday in its challenge to U.S. tuna marketing rules at the World Trade Organization, undermining its claim for trade sanctions against Washington.

WTO judges had previously faulted the U.S. rules on tuna and authorised Mexican trade sanctions, but the United States argued that if had done enough to bring its laws into line and claimed an exemption from the WTO rules on the grounds of environmental conservation.

Either side can appeal against the latest ruling. (Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
