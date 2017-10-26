Mexico says will appeal WTO ruling in U.S. tuna dispute

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy ministry said on Thursday it will appeal the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) ruling against it in its challenge to U.S. tuna marketing rules.

“Mexico does not agree with the legal reasoning of the WTO ruling, and as such within the period provided by the rules of this same organization, our country will appeal this ruling,” the ministry said in a statement.

Mexico on Thursday lost its bid at the World Trade Organization challenging U.S. tuna marketing rules, undermining its claim for trade sanctions against Washington. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)