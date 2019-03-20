Mexican president talks trade, migration with Trump adviser Kushner

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met with U.S. White House adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday, the Mexican government said, discussing trade and migration issues that have strained relations between the neighboring countries.

Kushner, who is U.S. President Donald Trump’s influential son-in-law, was invited by Mexico, the government said in a statement.

“The conversation took place in an environment of mutual respect and collaboration,” it added.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard and John Creamer, the Chargé d’Affaires in the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, also attended the meeting in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador, who took office in December, previously met Kushner shortly after being elected last July, during a visit to Mexico by the U.S. Secretary of State.

At the time, Lopez Obrador said he wanted to reset the relationship with Trump by focusing on trade, migration, development and security.

Kushner played a key role in smoothing out negotiations between the United States and Mexico’s previous administration on a new deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mexico’s previous government said in November it would recognize Kushner’s efforts on the pact by granting him the country’s top honor for foreigners, the Order of the Aztec Eagle, a decision quickly met with derision by critics on social media.