Pompeo to discuss building global coalition during UAE visit - embassy

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al Jubeir at the airport as Pompeo prepares to depart Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2019, en route to Abu Dhabi. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The U.S. Mission in the United Arab Emirates said on Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would discuss “building a global coalition to counter the world’s largest state sponsor of terror” during his visit to Abu Dhabi.

Pompeo arrived in the UAE capital after a visit to Saudi Arabia. A senior U.S. State Department official earlier said the United States is building a coalition with its allies to protect Gulf shipping lanes by having “eyes on all shipping”, following attacks on oil tankers that Washington has blamed on Iran.