NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. three-month Treasury bills rose to session highs on Monday following weak demand at a $39 billion auction of a three-month issue which fetched the highest rate since October 2008.

At 12:04 p.m. (1604 GMT), three-month T-bill rate was 1.1650 percent, up 1.5 basis points from late on Friday, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)