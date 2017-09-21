FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-Traders build bets on U.S. rate increase in December
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 21, 2017 / 5:44 PM / in a month

MONEY MARKETS-Traders build bets on U.S. rate increase in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures declined to session lows on Thursday as traders accumulated bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates for a third time in 2017 at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting.

Federal funds futures January 2018 contract hit its weakest price since early July and implied traders saw a 78 percent chance of a December rate increase, compared with 72 percent late on Wednesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.