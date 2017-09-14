MONEY MARKETS-Traders raise U.S. rate-hike view as CPI accelerates

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures added to earlier losses on Thursday as domestic consumer prices grew 0.4 percent in August, faster than forecast, causing some traders to rebuild bets the Federal Reserve would raise rates at its Dec. 12-13 meeting.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 52 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise the target range on key short-term borrowing costs by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent in December, up from 42 percent prior to the latest reading on the consumer price index, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)