MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hit session lows on Fed's Dudley remarks
August 14, 2017 / 6:44 PM / 2 months ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hit session lows on Fed's Dudley remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures fell to session lows on Monday after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley told the Associated Press he expects another rate increase if economic data were to continue to meet his expectations.

At 2:36 p.m. (1836 GMT), federal funds futures suggested traders saw a 42 percent chance that the U.S. central bank would raise short-term rates at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting, compared with 36 percent late on Friday, CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

