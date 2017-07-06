UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise from November low -Freddie Mac

(Adds background, table) NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages jumped this week from their lowest levels in more than seven months, in line with a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.96 percent in the week ending July 6. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 3.88 percent, which was the lowest since 3.57 percent in the Nov. 10, 2016 week, the mortgage finance agency said. This marked the largest weekly increase in 30-year mortgage rates since March, Freddie Mac said. Global bond yields have risen on concerns overseas central banks are considering scaling back monetary stimulus later this year if their local economies improve further. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields reached 2.387 percent early on Thursday, the highest level in nearly eight weeks. It was last at 2.384 percent, compared with 2.267 percent a week ago, Reuters data showed. Below are the latest average mortgage rates in the week of July 6 tracked by Freddie Mac: Loan type Latest Previous Year-ago week (pct) week (pct) (pct) 30-year fixed 3.96 3.88 3.41 15-year fixed 3.22 3.17 2.74 5-year adjustable 3.21 3.17 2.68 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Dan Grebler)