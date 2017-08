NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages declined for a second straight week even as benchmark Treasury yields have risen from a week earlier, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.92 percent in the week ended July 27, down from 3.96 percent the previous week, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)