Ailing Illinois among heavier supply of U.S. muni deals next week
October 13, 2017

Ailing Illinois among heavier supply of U.S. muni deals next week

Laila Kearney

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A heftier-than-average U.S. municipal bond supply is expected to hit the market next week, led by Illinois’ $1.5 billion offering of tax-exempt general obligation bonds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The $1.5 billion bond offering - scheduled for competitive bidding in three $500 million series on Tuesday - is part of a bigger deal. Another $4.5 billion of Illinois GO bonds is to be priced in the following week.

The beleaguered state is borrowing to help pay down a nearly $16 billion pile of unpaid bills that stacked up during a two-year budget standoff that ended in July.

The spread for the state’s 10-year bonds was 168 basis points over top-rated municipal debt on Thursday, according to Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Even without Illinois’ big deal, next week’s calendar is the largest in some time, with about $11.3 billion of bonds and notes expected to price.

The total tax-exempt muni supply is estimated at just above $9 billion, compared with a year-to-date weekly average of $6.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. About half of the deals are competitive. Another massive offering includes nearly $1.6 billion in competitive bonds, tax-exempt and taxable, from the state of California.

Anchoring note sales is a $1 billion offering from New York state’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority. (Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Hilary Russ and Jonathan Oatis)

