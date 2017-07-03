FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Muni bond sales fall 12.9 percent in first half of 2017
July 3, 2017 / 3:33 PM / a month ago

Muni bond sales fall 12.9 percent in first half of 2017

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond market issuers sold $187.2 billion of debt in the first half of 2017, a 12.9 percent drop from the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Monday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top underwriter from Jan. 1 through June 30, with $26.7 billion of debt in 282 deals. California topped the list of issuers for the first six months by selling a total of $2.8 billion of debt. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Dan Grebler)

