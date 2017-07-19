FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 21 days ago

U.S. fund investors steer clear of domestic stocks -ICI

3 Min Read

    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Cash gushed into taxable bonds
and international stocks from U.S. fund investors for a 32nd
straight week, according to Investment Company Institute (ICI)
data on Wednesday, creating a hurdle for domestic stocks.
    World stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds tracked
by the trade group attracted $5.1 billion during the week, while
$4.4 billion moved into taxable-bond funds, ICI said.
    Domestic equity funds bounced back from $11.6 billion in
withdrawals the week prior but remained out of favor. The funds'
$2.1 billion in withdrawals during the seven days ended July 12
marked a fourth straight week of withdrawals, according to ICI.
    Domestic stock funds have only attracted money in four of
the last 15 weeks.
    Leo Acheson, senior analyst at Morningstar Research Services
LLC, said investors want to be in stocks but are looking abroad
for better bargains.
    The U.S. stock market trades at a 23.6 price-to-earnings
ratio, elevated compared with European, Japanese, emerging
markets and a global average, according to Thomson Reuters data.
    An offshoot of the MSCI ACWI index that includes 46
countries other than the United States has
returned 2.7 percent this month, ahead of the 2 percent gain of
the S&P 500. This year, the 17 percent gain for the
foreign country index outpaces the 11.5 percent of the S&P 500. 
    "U.S. equities have really led the way for a long time, but
that trend has actually begun to reverse," said Acheson.
    If the gain holds, 2017 will be only the third year in the
past decade that the foreign stocks have beaten U.S. stocks.
    Meanwhile, fund investors' demand for bonds is proving
tireless even though the U.S. 10-year debt benchmark
has not delivered a yield above 3 percent since January 2014.
    Acheson said rates are nonetheless higher than they were a
year ago and that more Americans are retiring from work, leading
to a preference for more stable assets like bonds.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual
funds and exchange-traded funds (all figures in millions of
dollars):
               7/12      7/5    6/28    6/21  6/14/2017
 Equity       3,018   -6,478   2,143     684     27,159
 -Domestic   -2,118  -11,551  -4,571  -7,876     19,492
 -World       5,136    5,073   6,714   8,560      7,667
 Hybrid        -688     -481    -614    -488       -813
 Bond         4,780    5,825   5,404   6,313      7,621
 -Taxable     4,438    6,073   4,460   5,391      7,045
 -Municipal     341     -248     943     922        576
 Commodity     -249     -583     394      90         65
 Total        6,861   -1,717   7,327   6,600     34,033
    

 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andrew Hay)

