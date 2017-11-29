U.S. bond funds attract $6.16 bln in week ended Nov. 21 -ICI

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors pumped billions into bond funds for a 51st straight week, the Investment Company Institute (ICI) said on Wednesday, underscoring the seemingly insatiable appetite for yield. Taxable-bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) took in $6.16 billion during the week ended Nov. 21, following inflows of just $839 million during the previous week ended Nov. 15, the lowest in nearly a year, according to the trade group. "Given the strong run in global stock markets this year, investors are heading into year-end more cautious and favoring the stability of investment-grade bond investments," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at CFRA. Equity funds also enjoyed a solid week of inflows. Investors poured an estimated $5.03 billion into stock funds for the week, compared to estimated outflows of $54 million in the previous week. Domestic equity funds had estimated inflows of $1.17 billion, and world equity funds had estimated inflows of $3.86 billion. Commodity funds - which are ETFs that invest primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures - had estimated outflows of $39 million for the week, compared with estimated inflows of $136 million in the previous week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in million of dollars): 11/21/17 11/15/17 11/8/17 11/1/17 10/25/17 Equity 5,035 -54 2,851 -1,624 9,999 Domestic 1,175 -4,214 -3,660 -5,454 5,159 World 3,860 4,160 6,511 3,830 4,840 Hybrid -500 -359 -373 -999 -506 Bond 6,900 1,468 5,401 7,460 10,854 Taxable 6,162 839 4,499 7,234 9,942 Municipal 737 630 903 226 913 Commodity -39 136 -153 -242 98 Total 11,395 1,191 7,727 4,595 20,445 (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)