World News
November 21, 2019 / 9:26 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Anti-Trump protest planned in London during December visit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally with African-American supporters in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A protest against U.S. President Donald Trump will take place in central London during his December visit to attend the NATO summit, protest organisers said on Thursday.

The Stop Trump Coalition said that the main protest would be on Dec. 3 and would target a banquet at Buckingham Palace where Trump will dine with the Queen and other NATO leaders. Britain will have a national election the following week, on Dec. 12.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge, editing by William James

