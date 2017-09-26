FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-U.S. Navy Pacific commander misses promotion, to retire after deadly collisions
September 26, 2017 / 12:52 AM / 22 days ago

REFILE-U.S. Navy Pacific commander misses promotion, to retire after deadly collisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to make clear Swift is most senior naval office to stand down, paragraph 3)

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Admiral Scott Swift said he will retire after being passed over for promotion to the chief of all military forces in the region in the wake of two deadly collisions involving U.S. warships.

“I have been informed by the Chief of Naval Operations that I will not be his nominee to replace Admiral Harry Harris as the Commander, U.S. Pacific Command,” Swift said in an e-mailed statement.

Swift becomes the most senior naval officer to step down after the collisions in June and August in which a total of 17 U.S. sailors were killed. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Paul Tait)

