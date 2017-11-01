FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crashes involving U.S. destroyers were "avoidable" - Navy investigation
November 1, 2017

Crashes involving U.S. destroyers were "avoidable" - Navy investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Two crashes in the Asia Pacific region involving U.S. Navy destroyers and commercial vessels earlier this year were avoidable and caused by a number of preventable errors, a Navy investigation released on Wednesday said.

“Both of these accidents were preventable and the respective investigations found multiple failures by watch standers that contributed to the incidents,” Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said.

Ten sailors were killed when the guided missile destroyer John S. McCain collided with a tanker in August. Seven sailors were killed when its sister ship, the Fitzgerald, collided with a Philippine container ship in June. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

