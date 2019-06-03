Pompeo to discuss Venezuela, Iran with Dutch counterpart

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok hold a joint news conference after their meeting in the Hague, Netherlands June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Dutch counterpart will discuss Iran and Venezuela during talks in The Hague on Monday, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said.

They were meeting on the sidelines of a U.S.-Dutch entrepreneurship conference in the Netherlands.

“We will talk about Venezuela, Iran, our commitment to address malign cyber activity and our strong commitment to the trans-Atlantic alliance,” Blok said in a tweet after Pompeo arrived.