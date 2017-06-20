FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Moon: North Korea bears responsibility in U.S. student's death - CBS
June 20, 2017

South Korea's Moon: North Korea bears responsibility in U.S. student's death - CBS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony marking Korean Memorial Day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, June 6, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji/Files

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said North Korea should be held responsible for death of an American university student who died just days after being released from captivity, according to excerpts of a media interview released on Tuesday.

In an interview with CBS News, Moon said that while "We cannot know for sure that North Korea killed" Otto Warmbier, "I believe it is quite clear that they have a heavy responsibility in the process that led to Mr. Warmbier's death," according to the television network.

Warmbier died at a U.S. hospital on Monday.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alison Williams

