12 days ago
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 12 days ago

Missile North Korea launched was an ICBM: Pentagon

FILE PHOTO - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout viaFile Photo

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that flew for about 1,000 km (620 miles) and landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the missile was launched from Mupyong-ni, an arms plant in northern North Korea, and landed about 90 nautical miles (167 km) from Japan's island of Hokkaido.

"We assess that this was an ICBM; this is a launch that had been expected," Davis said.

Davis said the launch did not pose a threat to North America and further analysis was underway.

"Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation," Davis said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish

