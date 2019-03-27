North Korea nuclear, missile activity not consistent with denuclearization: U.S. general

FILE PHOTO: Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high-ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagoli/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea’s activity on nuclear weapons and missiles is inconsistent with its pledge to denuclearize, the commander of U.S. forces in South Korea said on Wednesday.

A summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi last month broke down over differences about U.S. demands for North Korea to rid itself of nuclear weapons that threaten the United States, and North Korea’s demand for substantial relief from international sanctions imposed on it because of its nuclear and missile tests.

“Their activity that we have observed is inconsistent with denuclearization,” U.S. Army General Robert Abrams said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing. Abrams did not provide further details.

He had been asked if the United States had seen a change in North Korea’s production of nuclear weapons, material and missiles.