Head of U.S. missile defense says N.Korea missile advances a 'great concern'

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, Vice Admiral James Syring, said on Wednesday that technological advances demonstrated by North Korea in its ballistic missile program in the past six months had caused him "great concern."

Syring told a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee that it was incumbent on his agency to assume that North Korea today could "range" the United States with an intercontinental ballistic missile carrying a nuclear warhead. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by James Dalgleish)