FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 16, 2018 / 9:07 AM / in an hour

China says does not allow firms to violate North Korea resolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the country does not allow Chinese firms to engage in activities that violate United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

China opposes other countries implementing unilateral sanctions, the ministry said, responding to the United States imposing sanctions on a Russian port service agency and Chinese firms for aiding North Korean ships and selling alcohol and tobacco to North Korea.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Cheng Fang; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.