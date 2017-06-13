FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. will have to work with others to deny North Korea fuel supplies - Tillerson
June 13, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. will have to work with others to deny North Korea fuel supplies - Tillerson

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at a press conference at the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at Government House in Sydney, Australia, June 5, 2017.Jason Reed

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will have to work with other countries to deny North Korea access to basics like oil and will have to consider whether to impose secondary sanctions on those doing business with North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday.

"We are going to have to move to work with others to begin to deny North Korea basic needs like crude oil supplies, petroleum fuel supplies, things that are ... easier ... to monitor, whether we are getting cooperation from people or not," Tillerson told a congressional hearing.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Toni Reinhold

