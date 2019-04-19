Pompeo: nothing has changed on U.S. diplomatic efforts with North Korea

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo escorts Vice Chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party Committee Kim Yong Chol, North Korea's lead negotiator in nuclear diplomacy with the United States, into talks aimed at clearing the way for a second U.S.-North Korea summit as they meet at a hotel in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said U.S. diplomatic efforts will continue toward the goal of denuclearization of North Korea, a day after a North Korean official said it no longer wanted to deal with him in talks.

“Nothing has changed. We’ll continue to work to negotiate, still in charge of the team. President Trump’s obviously in charge of the overall effort but it’ll be my team,” Pompeo told reporters in Washington. He said U.S. diplomats will continue efforts to achieve North Korea’s denuclearization, which he said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed to last June.